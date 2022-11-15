Accolade agrees deal to sell Bristol bottling factory to Encirc

By James Bayley

Encirc, a major glass manufacturer, has agreed a deal with Accolade Wines to purchase the assets of The Park, a bottling and warehousing facility in Bristol.

The agreement will see Accolade Wines enter a 10-year bottling and distribution contract with Encirc, which will ensure ongoing support for Accolade’s flagship beverage brands such as Hardys, St Hallett and Petaluma.

Accolade Wines CEO, Robert Foye, said the decision to divest The Park facility and enter a partnership with Encirc would deliver the optimal supply chain structure to support the company’s growth strategy in key markets, including the UK and Europe.

“Accolade Wines is committed to excellence across its global supply chain in terms of innovation, quality, efficiency and sustainability,” Mr. Foye said.

“The Park represents best practice across all of these criteria and, through our collaboration with Encirc with its deep experience and networks across Europe, we will be able to continue accessing all the benefits of this world-class facility while extracting additional efficiency and flexibility in our supply chain.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Encirc will acquire The Park facility and all associated plant and equipment. As part of the transaction, approximately 400 employees engaged in manufacturing at The Park will transfer to Encirc on their existing terms of employment.

The Accolade Wines team members not involved in manufacturing will continue to drive Accolade's European business, and work with Encirc to ensure a smooth transition to the new model with no disruption to customers. The transaction is scheduled to close in January 2023.

Encirc MD, Adrian Curry, added: “This deal shows how collaboration and innovation between organisations who put sustainability and planet-first operations first can lead to the realisation of a shared vision.

“This deal will allow us to service the UK glass beverage market with an offering that is unrivalled globally in terms of service and sustainability. We are excited to welcome our new colleagues from The Park into the Encirc family.”

Encirc operates from its three purpose-built sites in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, Elton, Cheshire and Corsico, Italy. It produces around four billion glass bottles and other containers annually and can fill more than 200 million litres of bulk-shipped beverages every year.















