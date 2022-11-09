Pernod Ricard unveils new vocational training scheme for bar staff

By James Lawrence

Multinational drinks giant Pernod Ricard has announced a new partnership with Professional Bar Training (PBT), a UK-based e-learning program for bartenders.

Launching the world's inaugural accredited online education program created specifically for bar professionals, PBT's vocational courses are awarded by the Confederation of Tourism and Hospitality and certified by Ofqual, the UK government’s official exam and qualification regulator.

According to a representative from Pernod Ricard, the courses have a “learn as you earn approach, meaning that they can be taken anywhere at any time, allowing bar professionals to easily fit study around the complex hours of the bar industry, while simultaneously advancing their education and careers”.

The programme currently encompasses two courses – a Level 2 Certificate in Professional Bartending Skills and a Level 4 National Diploma in Professional Bar Management.

Level 2 is aimed at those either new to the industry or with up to two years’ experience and is open to all those interested in working as a professional bartender.

The Level 4 course, meanwhile, is designed “to help bartenders make the transition into bar management and aimed at those who have completed and passed the Level 2 course exam or a similar equivalent qualification (such as the Wine and Spirits Education Trust) and who have at least two years relevant experience in the industry.”

In addition, the Level 4 course also enables graduates to qualify for entry into the second year of hospitality degree courses offered at a number of universities.

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, commented: “Our shared journey with the hospitality community stretches back many decades. They are critical to our business and central to the lives of our consumers.”

He added: “We therefore see it as a key responsibility of ours to support the trade however we can. Our partnership with PBT is our response to a specific industry need that our customers have identified. Upskilling and staff development in the trade is something that delivers on what is a shared passion point.”







