Jeroboams to open new store in Wimbledon

By James Bayley

Jeroboams has announced the expansion of its retail portfolio to include Wimbledon Village in London.

The new opening will be the ninth store within the Jeroboams Group, following continued growth on the high street, despite the challenges faced over recent years.

CEO of Jeroboams, Matt Tipping, said, “we have made no secret of the fact that we have wanted to grow our portfolio of shops, and take Jeroboams to areas where we would like to have a physical presence. With the continuation of trends including flexible and home-based working, we hope that many of our regular online and private customers in Wimbledon will welcome the arrival of a local Jeroboams shop. We are very excited to be moving into ‘the village’ at a time when our business continues to go from strength to strength.”

Alongside Jeroboams’ portfolio of wines, beers and spirits, the Wimbledon Village shop will include numerous other independent producers from the local area, including Wimbledon Brewery and Yotes Court wines:

“As with each of our ventures, we are committed to maintaining the values of the individual shops and their localities," added Tipping.

Inspired by Jeroboams Holland Park’s food and wine emporium, the new site will also feature a premium food offering and include luxury brands such as Charbonnel et Walker, Prestat, Sally Clarke, Ballancourt and more, as well as Jeroboams’ regular in-store tastings and a monthly wine club.

The Wimbledon Village shop will be opening in December.





