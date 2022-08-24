Alliance and Jeroboams join Harpers Sustainability Charter

By Harpers Editorial

Alliance and Jeroboams are the latest signatories to be added to the Harpers Sustainability Charter.

Launched in February this year, the Charter champions UK drinks businesses that demonstrably advance sustainable practices. As such, the Charter provides a platform to share progress and best practice on behalf of those involved.

Alliance Wine joins as a sustainability partner and, as such, has publicly declared its sustainable pathways moving forward.

For instance, the company is on track to be Carbon Neutral Certified between 2023 and 2024 and will use 30% renewable energy by 2024.

Meanwhile, Jeroboams has signed on as one of the Charters’ signatory companies, thus committing to engaging with and driving forward sustainable progress.

Too numerous to list here, the actions of these new signatories are further testimony to the urgent steps now being taken by many across the drinks sector to help tackle climate change, waste, water usage and staffing/social aspects of sustainability.

More information on Harpers Sustainability Charter and how to sign up for this initiative can be found here.