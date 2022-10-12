Subscriber login Close [x]
Hatch Mansfield joins Harpers Sustainability Charter

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  12 October, 2022

Hatch Mansfield is the latest signatory to be added to the Harpers Sustainability Charter.

Launched in February this year, the Charter champions UK drinks businesses that demonstrably advance sustainable practices. As such, the Charter provides a platform to share progress and best practice on behalf of those involved.

Hatch Mansfield joins the Charter following a decade of sustainable advancements for the specialist agent.

As a business, Hatch Mansfield has been trying to reduce its carbon footprint on a per-case or per-employee rate.

Partnering with Carbon Footprint, Hatch has offset over 7,000 tonnes of CO2 through various gold standard projects since 2012.

In 2020 the company took things one step further and included all its inbound wine into its carbon neutral calculations. As a result, Hatch is now one of the few UK agencies to hold ISO 14001:2015, BRC Agents and Brokers, and achieve Carbon Neutrality.

Looking ahead, Hatch will focus on further reducing its carbon footprint and becoming more accurate in reporting Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions.

Harpers' part in this is to provide a platform to enable Charter signatories to more readily communicate their sustainable advancement via frequent coverage of attainments and goals, shining the spotlight on such initiatives for the benefit and advancement of all.

With all eyes on the planet's future, we invite all sustainably driven drinks-related businesses to consider signing up and help drive a sustainable future for our sector.

To find out more, click here to read Harpers Sustainability Charter, or mail us at sustainabilitycharter@harpers.co.uk.

To become a signatory to Harpers Sustainability Charter, thus helping advance the long-term sustainability of our collective trade, click here.



