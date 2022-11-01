Subscriber login Close [x]
Diageo partners with Springboard and Prince’s Trust to tackle staffing crisis

By James Bayley
Published:  01 November, 2022

Diageo, maker of Guinness, Smirnoff and Johnnie Walker, has announced a new three-year partnership with Springboard and The Prince’s Trust to help tackle the staffing crisis in the hospitality industry.

The two charities will run Diageo’s Learning for Life programme, to help prepare 3,000 prospective employees for a future in the hospitality industry. 

The news comes as UKHospitality reports 400,000 vacancies across the sector and 100,000 staff absences meaning that day-to-day the industry is missing half a million workers; more than 20% of the workforce.

Springboard has been the lead delivery partner for Diageo’s Learning for Life programme that launched in 2012 in the UK. Learning for Life provides training and vocational experience as well as a route into the hospitality sector for adults. To date, 5,374 people have participated in the programme over 362 courses. 

Kate Moore, society manager of Diageo GB, said: “We know the hospitality industry continues to face unprecedented challenges and many communities are struggling when it comes to recruitment. We want to give people the opportunity to kickstart a career in such a vibrant industry. We are excited to be relaunching the programme that directly support participants no matter where they are on their journey to employment.”

Springboard CEO, Chris Gamm, added: “Hospitality organisations up and down the country will be as delighted as we are to hear that our incredible partnership with Diageo is continuing for a further three years. Learning for Life plays such an important role in turning out skilled and qualified professionals into the industry, futureproofing the talent pipeline for hospitality.”

Springboard will also be working with The Princes Trust, who will support the delivery of early-stage career training.

Ben Marson, director of partnerships at The Prince's Trust, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Springboard for the Diageo Learning for Life programme and believe that during this challenging time for the hospitality sector, we can bring together our collective strengths to support young people into meaningful work in the hospitality sector, and ultimately to build a better future for themselves.”




