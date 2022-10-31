Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Third of hospitality businesses risk going bust in 2023

By James Bayley
Published:  31 October, 2022

More than a third of the UK’s hospitality sector faces closure in 2023 due to the ‘cost of business crisis’.

A new survey by UKHospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) and Hospitality Ulster reveals that 96% of businesses are experiencing higher energy costs and 93% face food price inflation.

The organisations’ joint Q4 Hospitality Members’ Survey also showed that 35% of respondents are expecting to be operating at a loss or be unviable by the end of the year.

Another contributing factor is the cost-of-living crisis for customers, with more than three-quarters of operators (77%) seeing a decrease in people eating and drinking out, with 85% expecting this to worsen going forwards.

As a result, 89% are either not confident or pessimistic that the current levels of support offered by the government will protect the industry in the next six months.

In a joint statement, the trade associations said: “If the Government wants to be turbo-charging sectors of the economy, our dynamic hospitality industry is prime to grow. But it needs to survive this generational crisis first.

“Further business rates relief is absolutely critical to avoid businesses facing a cliff-edge in April next year and, in the long-term, a move to cut VAT for hospitality would do wonders in giving consumers the confidence they need to support their local hospitality businesses, which are so important to our local communities and the economy.

“We would all encourage the new Prime Minister to work with the sector on these suggested measures and what further action can be taken to ensure hospitality continues to thrive well into the future.”





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

M&S announce ‘Wine Transformation’ set t...

Friday read: The big spending squeeze –...

Teetotal PM headed for No. 10

Ukraine becomes the 49th OIV Member State

New Zealand exports hit new high

Telegraph Media Group reveals new subscr...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager - Wholesale and Convenience

...

Restaurant Manager Role

...

Majestic Commercial: Area Sales Manager roles

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95