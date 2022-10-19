Subscriber login Close [x]
    The Den At Soho

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  19 October, 2022

    The Den At Soho

    100 Wardour Street, London, W1F 0TN

    www.100wardourst.com/

    The Den, a hidden speakeasy piano bar beneath 100 Wardour Street in London’s Soho, has reopened its doors having undergone a refurbishment that pays homage to the venue’s colourful musical roots. ‘World-class’ cocktails and soulful live music are the order of the day here, drawing on the venue’s history as the former Marquee Club – home to sets by such musical royalty as The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, and David Bowie. The Den is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 5pm until late for walk-ins only. Live music Thursday to Saturday.




