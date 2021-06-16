Bar Mecca comes to Bermondsey Street

By Jo Gilbert

The Last Talisman

171-173 Bermondsey St, London SE1 3UW

thelasttalisman.com

London’s Bermondsey Street, already a well-stocked food and drink haven, has added The Last Talisman Drinking House and Asian Grill to London’s SE1 with a launch from The Breakfast Group.

The brainchild of restaurateur Eric Yu, the venue promises expertly crafted cocktails from mixologist Dré Masso and an innovative menu of small-plate food with skewered meat, fish and vegetables cooked on a Japanese hibachi grill.

The venue also features two bars. The subterranean tropical cocktail bar dubbed Mala Madre (Bad Mother), is a sultry addition to the venue, where Dré Masso will draw on his time living in Bali and his Colombian roots. A winner for cocktail aficionados.