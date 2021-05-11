Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    The Cellar puts spotlight on sustainability

    By Jo Gilbert
    Published:  11 May, 2021

    THE CELLAR

    258 Pentonville Road, London, N1 9JY

    cellaruk.co.uk/kings-cross-1

    The Cellar, a sustainable viticulture wine bar, is poised to open a second venue. The team behind the Cotswolds-born low-intervention wine and charcuterie bar will be bringing its brand of Bologna and Madrid-inspired drinking and eating to Kings Cross this spring. Opening on 17 May to coincide with indoor on-trade reopening, this venue follows the arrival of the debut site in September 2020, within a Grade II listed building in Stow-on-the-Wold. Taking inspiration from the food and drink market culture of the Mediterranean, minimal-intervention wines come as standard, with a philosophy of celebrating producers that are expressive of their native environment and unique growing techniques.





    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Jobs 

    ...

    Crush Wines: International Sales Manager

    ...

    Flint Wines: Stock Controller

    ...

    Cadman Fine Wines: Customer Services Manager

    Jobs »

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    South Africa's high hopes

    Blogs »

    Most read articles

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95