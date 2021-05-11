The Cellar puts spotlight on sustainability

By Jo Gilbert

THE CELLAR

258 Pentonville Road, London, N1 9JY

cellaruk.co.uk/kings-cross-1

The Cellar, a sustainable viticulture wine bar, is poised to open a second venue. The team behind the Cotswolds-born low-intervention wine and charcuterie bar will be bringing its brand of Bologna and Madrid-inspired drinking and eating to Kings Cross this spring. Opening on 17 May to coincide with indoor on-trade reopening, this venue follows the arrival of the debut site in September 2020, within a Grade II listed building in Stow-on-the-Wold. Taking inspiration from the food and drink market culture of the Mediterranean, minimal-intervention wines come as standard, with a philosophy of celebrating producers that are expressive of their native environment and unique growing techniques.









