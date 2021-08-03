Subscriber login Close [x]
Johnnie Walker to open new visitor experience

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  03 August, 2021

Diageo-owned whisky brand Johnnie Walker is opening a new visitor experience on Princes Street in Edinburgh on 6 September 2021.

The 71,500 sq ft building, which sits across on eight floors, has been renovated and will be the site of a new immersive journey through the 200-year history of the Scotch whisky.

Guests to the building will be able to embark on an immersive personalised Journey of Flavour tour, including a sensory experience offering a curated exploration of Scottish whiskies.

The renovated building also aims to be a top food and drink destination, with the 1820 rooftop bar and The Label Studio due to host a variety of live events and performances throughout the year.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street stands at the heart of Diageo’s £185m pound investment in whisky tourism in Scotland and follows the opening of new experiences at the Glenkinchie, Clynelish and Cardhu distilleries which represent the Lowland, Highland and Speyside whisky-making regions respectively.

Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo’s Scotland Brand Homes, said: “Over the past year we have faced unprecedented challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic but now we can finally start the countdown to the opening of Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

“Johnnie Walker Princes Street will offer something unlike any other visitor experience in Scotland. It will be a venue for everyone, whether that’s visitors to Scotland or local people in Edinburgh, Scotch whisky lovers or those savouring Scotch whisky for the first time. We can’t wait for you to join us.”

Diageo said that during the ongoing pandemic, the team at Johnnie Walker Princes Street has put a number of measures in place, in line with Scottish Government guidelines, to ensure a Covid safe environment without impacting on guests’ overall experience.

There will be reduced store capacity, a one-way system clearly marked throughout the experience, extra cleaning and hygiene routines, physical distancing, hand sanitiser stations, while guests will also be required to wear masks and encouraged to make any payments via contactless methods.

Earlier this year, the Diageo World Class Competition 2021 awarded London-based Mark McClintock the title of GB Bartender of the Year.

Last year the drinks giant launched a new ten-year sustainability action plan featuring a range of goals involving environment issues, diversity and inclusion, and moderate drinking initiatives.







