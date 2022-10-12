Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Energy support extension revealed for businesses

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  12 October, 2022

The industry has welcomed the news that government will expand its help for businesses with their energy bills, with subsidies set to cover contracts going back to December 2021.

The expanded scheme is an extension of the subsidy announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss back in early September, when it was announced that UK households and businesses would be receiving government help with their energy bills.

At the time, businesses were told they would have had to have their latest energy deal signed after 1 April to be eligible – even though price rises began months earlier.

Now, businesses which signed expensive deals in the first quarter of the year, in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are set to benefit.

In response, UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said the intervention was “extremely welcome”, and praised the decision to expand the scheme to include operators on fixed price contracts agreed from 1 December 2021.

“This has avoided unfairly penalising businesses who had acted early to protect themselves from further price hikes. The publication of wholesale energy prices will also provide much-needed clarity for businesses…who are facing soaring energy costs this winter,” she said.

Nicholls added a note of warning, however.

“Unfortunately, the reality of this crisis means that, even with this support, energy bills will still be much higher than last year, and many hospitality businesses will struggle to make it through to next spring. What the sector really needs now is the introduction of longer-term measures that can allow us to boost economic growth, namely a lower rate of VAT and further business rates relief,” she said.

The Energy Prices Bill is set to be officially introduced in Parliament today (12 October), thus passing the support package into legislation.

Businesses will receive a portion of their energy costs for six months, with a cap set at £2,500 from October. Households will receive support for a longer term of two years, though the government is said to be considering an extension for energy-intensive sectors.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

UK pub closures have doubled in last thr...

Vranken-Pommery tests the waters of vine...

Nick Gillett: Greenwashing – are you loo...

Enotria & Coe publishes new Sustainabili...

Aldi launches 70 new wines with the help...

2022 Douro harvest: “We faced some of th...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Restaurant Manager Role

...

Majestic Commercial: Area Sales Manager roles

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95