SITT reveals continued UK appetite for adventurous wines

By Andrew Catchpole

The UK trade’s embrace of new and off-piste wines shows no sign of abating, despite challenging circumstances in the wider economy.

This was the major takeaway from the SITT (Specialist Importers Trade Tasting) London event on Wednesday, 21 September, where almost 60 companies showed a host of new agencies and listings from diverse territories around the vinous world.

With wines ranging from Serbia to Ukraine, Slovakia to Moldova and Poland to Hungary, SITT also had special focuses on Peninsula de Setúbal and Bugey, plus many more samples from up-and-coming regions in higher profile producing nations.

The general consensus among suppliers present was that while the pandemic-accelerated trend among consumers towards more adventurous drinking may have slowed, it was nonetheless here to stay.

Leo Ribeiro of Graft Wines said that indie merchants and wine-savvy restaurants are continuing to diversify their lists in search of interest and value for customers, saying that the company was “continuing to take on new wines to satisfy demand”, cost-of-living crisis notwithstanding.

Slovenia and Turkey were among the new listings showing at Graft’s table, along with “fresh, young styles” of red and white Bordeaux, aimed at modern drinkers.

Elsewhere, Greek specialist Southern Wine Routes reported a still growing market for Hellenic varieties and blends, with sophisticated examples of Roditis, distinct Peloponnese Assytriko and even a modern, subtle Restina-style wine among the many offerings.

Vineyard Productions’ Ben Hawker added that consumers more generally are still “seeking out points of difference”, with drinkability also to the fore, as witnessed in both his company’s wines and in many more generally around the room.

The collaborative winemaking approach of Vineyard Productions is a further indication of how the focus on expression of individual site has gained ground as a selling point with trade and consumer alike in the mid-range, focusing on “totally unique” wines of individual character and “a story to tell”.

For those that missed London, SITT opens its doors again in Manchester on Monday, 26 September, at etc Venues, 11 Portland Street, M1 3HU, with registration open here.







