Jean-Marc Astruc, Southern French vigneron and winemaker, and husband of British winemaker Katie Jones, has died

By Harpers Editorial

With sadness, we share the news that Jean-Marc Astruc, vigneron and winemaker, passed away at 61 following a year-long illness.

Astruc, born in 1961 in Tuchan, South of France, in the Fitou appellation, was a respected grape grower, born and raised in a rural winemaking village, taking over his family vines at the age of 19. He was married to well-known British winemaker and ex-pat Katie Jones.

Together they set up Domaine Jones in 2009, resulting in great acclaim. They then set up Domaine Jean-Marc Astruc in 2015, managing both estates together, side by side.

Married in May 2015, the duo established a vibrant community of fans and followers with their award-winning lockdown vineyard rambles, drawing in wine enthusiasts from around the world and sharing their daily vineyard adventures with humour, hard work and genuine passion.

The 2022 harvest at Domaine Jones is already underway, and with great support from the team on the ground, they will continue to bring in the grapes.

“It’s what Jean-Marc would have wanted; he was happiest in the vineyards. 2022 vintage will be a difficult vintage for us to remember, but we will make sure Jean-Marc would have been proud of the results,” said Katie Jones, who is winemaker at Domaine Jones.

Jean-Marc will be remembered with fondness and affection by those who knew and worked with him.















