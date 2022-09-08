Subscriber login Close [x]
Rueda DO launches search for first Rueda Wine Ambassadors

By James Bayley
Published:  08 September, 2022

DO Rueda is looking for two Rueda Wine Ambassadors: a sommelier/on-trade professional and an off-trade influencer, to help promote wines from the region in the UK.

Winners will win a trip to the Duero river this autumn and a £1,000 bursary. The runners-up will win a case of Rueda wine alongside exclusive Rueda promotional gifts.

To enter, participants should propose their ideas for promoting DO Rueda wines to UK businesses in the form of a pitch.

Ideas should be, “innovative and exciting with the aim of engaging with trade professionals in their sector to spread the word and create buzz around DO Rueda and its wines.”

The two Rueda Wine Ambassadors will promote the region using their winning campaign over a three-month period between November 2022 and April 2023.

To find out more on how to enter go to tasterueda.uk/trade-ambassador/ or contact charlotte@bespokedrinksmedia.com

 

