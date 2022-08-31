Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Symington Family Estates to host inaugural Douro sommelier camp

By James Lawrence
Published:  31 August, 2022

Symington has unveiled plans to host the first edition of the Douro Somm Camp this September - an immersive educational bootcamp for the winners of 13 national sommelier competitions across Europe.

Organised via the company's educational platform, School of Port, the event will see 13 sommeliers take part from nations including Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, and Germany. It will take place from 11th to 14th of September.

According to a representative from the port producer, “The objective of the 4-day event is to bring together some of the most promising European sommeliers for a rich learning experience in the Douro during the harvest."

The participants will also be given a unique opportunity to learn directly from those working in all areas of the port trade – from viticulturists to sales managers.

September’s itinerary includes a visit to Graham’s Port Lodge in Vila Nova de Gaia,  its winery at Dow’s Quinta do Bomfim near Pinhão, and the traditional foot treading at Quinta do Vesúvio.

Rob Symington, director at Symington Family Estates, commented: “We are thrilled to be launching School of Port’s first ever Douro Somm Camp. We have put together an exciting educational programme that will immerse these sommeliers in the Douro and deepen their relationship with port. Our aim is to give them an unforgettable experience and, at the same time, develop ambassadors for our beautiful region.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Looking ahead: Becky Davies, Ten Locks

One of UK’s oldest vineyards hits the ma...

Long Read: The new language of spirits

La Place ‘wave of expansion’ riden by Au...

Early harvest in Roussillon after July h...

Looking ahead: Jonathan Kleeman, Restaur...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95