Symington Family Estates to host inaugural Douro sommelier camp

By James Lawrence

Symington has unveiled plans to host the first edition of the Douro Somm Camp this September - an immersive educational bootcamp for the winners of 13 national sommelier competitions across Europe.

Organised via the company's educational platform, School of Port, the event will see 13 sommeliers take part from nations including Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, and Germany. It will take place from 11th to 14th of September.

According to a representative from the port producer, “The objective of the 4-day event is to bring together some of the most promising European sommeliers for a rich learning experience in the Douro during the harvest."

The participants will also be given a unique opportunity to learn directly from those working in all areas of the port trade – from viticulturists to sales managers.

September’s itinerary includes a visit to Graham’s Port Lodge in Vila Nova de Gaia, its winery at Dow’s Quinta do Bomfim near Pinhão, and the traditional foot treading at Quinta do Vesúvio.

Rob Symington, director at Symington Family Estates, commented: “We are thrilled to be launching School of Port’s first ever Douro Somm Camp. We have put together an exciting educational programme that will immerse these sommeliers in the Douro and deepen their relationship with port. Our aim is to give them an unforgettable experience and, at the same time, develop ambassadors for our beautiful region.”







