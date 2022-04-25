Taylor's and Quinta do Noval declare 2020 vintages

By James Bayley

Taylor's, one of the most historic Port Wine houses of the Douro Valley region has released its Quinta de Vargellas Vintage 2020, following a 2020 season characterised by "extraordinarily high sugar levels".

Commenting on the announcement, Taylor’s MD, Adrian Bridge said: “We are delighted with the Taylor’s Quinta de Vargellas Vintage 2020 which shows the elegance and structure that we associate with this excellent property.”

He added: “This vintage will remain in our cellars and will be released at a later date, thus satisfying the future demand for Single Quinta Vintage Ports.”

Following three consecutive years of below-average rainfall during the dormant period, November and December 2019 saw significant rainfall, 310mm at Pinhão, topping up the ground reserves. The remainder of the dormant period was dry and warm, with high minimum temperatures resulting in the earliest budburst in 18 years, occurring at Pinhão on March 3.

Meanwhile, Quinta do Noval has also declared 2020 a vintage year after the prolonged ripening period of the 2020 summer.

Christian Seely, MD of Quinta do Noval, said: “I am very happy to be able to announce the declaration of two exceptional Vintage Ports from Quinta do Noval from the 2020 vintage: Quinta do Noval Nacional Vintage Port 2020 and Quinta do Noval Vintage Port 2020.

"We were aware from the beginning that the Nacional was outstanding, and the wine has developed wonderfully since the harvest. There are years when we know straight after the treading in lagar that we will be declaring a Nacional Vintage Port, and 2020 was one of these. The wine displays the complexity and many layered profundity that are typical of a great Nacional."









