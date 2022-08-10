Canned Wine Co. partners with National Gallery

By James Bayley

The growing trend of unlikely brand crossovers has made its way into the drinks trade with Canned Wine Co. X National Gallery.

The sustainable brand has released three new canned wines featuring artwork from Vincent van Gogh, Paulus Theodorus van Brussel, and Paul Gaugin.

Part of the proceeds from the National Gallery Editions will support the gallery, helping maintain and continue free access to the arts.

Simon Rollings, co-founder of Canned Wine Company Ltd, said: “We’re proud to announce our new collaboration with National Gallery in London to showcase some of art’s great masterpieces on our wine labels.”

Judith Mather, the buying and brand licensing director at the National Gallery Global Limited, added: “We are delighted to be working with Canned Wine Co. who have created a range of beautifully designed canned wines that showcase the National Gallery’s artworks in a very fresh and original way.”

The National Gallery has licensed artwork by Vincent van Gogh, Paulus Theodorus van Brussel, and Paul Gauguin, which has been wrapped around the labels of Canned Wine Co.’s award-winning Grüner Veltliner, Grenache Rosé, and Old Vine Garnacha wines.

“Our wines are sourced from some of Europe’s finest winemakers with a focus on quality,” said Canned Wine Co.'s head wine buyer Ben Franks. “We have worked with our winemakers to prepare the wines for the canned format, with maturation in tank or barrel before canning, so they taste their best. Given the legendary status of the artists we’ve secured for the cans, we made sure the finest wine is canned inside.”

The limited-edition cans are available to buy from The National Gallery or as a pack of three online from Canned Wine Co. via the website cannedwine.co for £18, plus postage with free UK delivery on orders over £30.







