Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Canned Wine Co. partners with National Gallery

By James Bayley
Published:  10 August, 2022

The growing trend of unlikely brand crossovers has made its way into the drinks trade with Canned Wine Co. X National Gallery.

The sustainable brand has released three new canned wines featuring artwork from Vincent van Gogh, Paulus Theodorus van Brussel, and Paul Gaugin.

Part of the proceeds from the National Gallery Editions will support the gallery, helping maintain and continue free access to the arts.

Simon Rollings, co-founder of Canned Wine Company Ltd, said: “We’re proud to announce our new collaboration with National Gallery in London to showcase some of art’s great masterpieces on our wine labels.”

Judith Mather, the buying and brand licensing director at the National Gallery Global Limited, added: “We are delighted to be working with Canned Wine Co. who have created a range of beautifully designed canned wines that showcase the National Gallery’s artworks in a very fresh and original way.”

The National Gallery has licensed artwork by Vincent van Gogh, Paulus Theodorus van Brussel, and Paul Gauguin, which has been wrapped around the labels of Canned Wine Co.’s award-winning Grüner Veltliner, Grenache Rosé, and Old Vine Garnacha wines.

“Our wines are sourced from some of Europe’s finest winemakers with a focus on quality,” said Canned Wine Co.'s head wine buyer Ben Franks. “We have worked with our winemakers to prepare the wines for the canned format, with maturation in tank or barrel before canning, so they taste their best. Given the legendary status of the artists we’ve secured for the cans, we made sure the finest wine is canned inside.”

The limited-edition cans are available to buy from The National Gallery or as a pack of three online from Canned Wine Co. via the website cannedwine.co for £18, plus postage with free UK delivery on orders over £30.



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Prosecco DOC announces trademark protect...

Looking ahead: Katy Keating, Lay & Wheeler

Looking Ahead: Michael Saunders, C&C Group

Tim Atkin MW: Women score in wine, too

New director confirmed for Bureau du Cha...

Red alert for hospitality as the cost of...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive - UK, Europe and North America

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Category Insights Manager UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95