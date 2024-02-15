Subscriber login Close [x]
English canned wine brand secures £1.2m investment

By James Bayley
Published:  15 February, 2024

Canned wine producer, The Uncommon, has secured £1.2m in private backing, focusing on scaling up production of its English wine to meet growing demand in alternative formats.

The new investment represents the B Corp’s largest single fundraiser to date and includes contributions from both existing and new backers. Since 2018, The Uncommon has raised a total of £3m across five funding rounds.

This latest investment will be used to increase planting in and around its existing vineyard in Kent as well as new product development and expansion into new markets. 

The Uncommon is now the UK’s fifth largest English wine producer by retail sales, thanks to growing demand in Waitrose, M&S, and Ocado. It aims to strengthen its focus on national retail, as well as events and airline partnerships where it has experienced increased demand across British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Iceland Air.

Henry Connell, co-founder at The Uncommon said: “When we started in 2018, our mission was simple: to make the best possible English wine in this new sustainable and convenient format. It had never been done before in the UK. We started with just five tonnes of Bacchus. This year, we pressed 400 tonnes – our largest harvest to date. 

“We’re in a unique position to be part of two growing categories: English wine and alternative packaging. Our steady growth is testament to the increasing thirst for quality within sustainable packaging, aligning with retailers’ drive towards Net Zero targets.

“The funding signifies a resounding vote of confidence in our vision and will allow us to bring our unbelievably good English wine to more people.”

The Uncommon’s current range includes a Bubbly White, a Bubbly Rosé, and two lower abv botanically-infused English spritzers. Setting itself apart from other canned wine brands, The Uncommon sources all grapes from its vineyard in Kent and select growing partners across the Southeast of England.

In 2021, The Uncommon became the UK’s first Certified B Corp wine, owing to its local production, sustainable format, and support of local conservation projects.



