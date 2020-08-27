M&S goes big on BWS online

By Mathew Lyons

M&S is betting heavily on its BWS range online, according to new data from retail analysts Edge Digital Shelf.

Compared to the offer from key rival Waitrose through Ocado, M&S’s new ecommerce operation, to be launched on Ocado on 1 September, will offer significantly greater depth and variety.

M&S will offer 102 red wine SKUs and 82 white, compared to Waitrose’s seven and 13 respectively. Where Waitrose’s sparkling white selection is limited to one product – with no still rosés at all – M&S is planning to have respectively 14 and 26.

The same pattern is repeated across beers, lagers and ciders and spirits. M&S will launch with 36 products in each category, against seven spirits products listed by Waitrose and eight in the beer category.

Chris Elliott, Digital Shelf analyst at Edge, said: “Given all of these products are still listed as unavailable for purchase and we're still seeing lines added, it's reasonable to assume this is not the finalised range before full launch on 1 September. However, it does give us a good insight into the product ranges and offering we can expect from M&S on Ocado after the launch.”

Waitrose recently revealed that its inhouse online offer, Waitrose Cellar, had seen a 238% increase in sales since the start of the pandemic, with rosé sales up 250% year-on-year.