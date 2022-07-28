Subscriber login Close [x]
WineGB appoints three new directors to its board

By James Bayley
Published:  28 July, 2022

Jonica Fox has been appointed Group A director (grower/producers below 15ha) at WineGB.

Fox (left) is co-owner of Fox & Fox, producers of an innovative range of highly acclaimed and highly awarded sparkling wines in East Sussex, having planted their first vineyard in 2004. She has nearly twenty years’ experience as a grower and producer selling wines both in the UK and in selected export markets.

On the appointment, Fox said: “With nearly two decades experience as a boutique grower-producer, I look forward to being a strong and constructive voice for our industry.   I have enormous respect for all the work done by Bruce Tindale in this role. I hope I can be as useful.”

Andrew Carter, CEO of Chapel Down is one of three Group B directors representing the larger producers (over 15ha).

Carter (right) has over 25 years in the global drinks industry, holding senior leadership roles at some of the world’s best-known drinks companies, including Bacardi, Treasury Wine Estates and Bulmers across multiple international markets. He has also worked on the international development of global premium drinks brands. Prior to joining Chapel Down, Carter was MD of Chase Distillery.

Following the announcement, Carter said: “I’m delighted to be joining the board of WineGB during this exciting phase of growth for the English wine market and look forward to supporting the development of the future direction of the industry and the legislative and fiscal framework in which we operate”.

The two appointments follow the retirement from the Board of Bruce Tindale (High Clandon Vineyard) and Frazer Thompson (Chapel Down) as Group A and Group B directors respectively, both having joined the Board when WineGB was formed in 2017.

A further appointment to the Board is Rachel Collins, a UK-qualified lawyer of 15 years, most recently specialising in the luxury goods industry across multiple categories, from fashion to wine. Currently, general counsel at Nyetimber, Collins has established key relationships with stakeholders and champions improvement on legal matters in business.

Commenting on her appointment to the WineGB Board, Collins said: “It’s a very exciting time for English wine and I’m delighted to be joining the organisation as it navigates ways to support and represent this great British industry.” 




 

Keywords:

