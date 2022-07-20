Subscriber login Close [x]
Bibendum’s Bordeaux Collection grows as new chateaux join the fold

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  20 July, 2022

Bibendum, the premium wine specialist, announced that new estates will join its Bordeaux Collection.

Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite-Rothschild, Carruades de Lafite, Duhart- Milon & Evangile), Figeac, Montrose, Cantenac Brown, Beausejour Becot, Smith Haut Lafitte and Suduiraut will all be joining the collection, which initially launched in 2020.

Previously known as the Bordeaux project, the Bordeaux Collection has grown from an initial group of estates to a comprehensive list of some of Bordeaux’s most famous and prestigious estates.

Bibendum created the project to spice up the offering of premium Bordeaux wines in the UK by offering producers direct access to prestigious accounts, alongside significant marketing support and a calendar of events.

A first for the UK on-trade, it also gives clients the first option on a curated list of mature Bordeaux wines with assured provenance, as the wines come directly from the chateaux through Compagnie Médocaine des Grands Crus.

Robert Mathias, head of fine wine at Bibendum, said: “I am extremely excited that such prestigious properties will join our Bordeaux range as we continue to build on the project’s success. It cements Bibendum as the home for Cru Classé Bordeaux for the hospitality industry."

