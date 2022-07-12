Artesian launches Artesian Atelier

By James Bayley

Award-winning London bar, Artesian, will launch Artesian Atelier this month, a workshop and guest bar series for mixologists.

Led by head bartender Giulia Cuccurullo and bar manager Lorenza Pezzetta, the programme aims to create a hub for industry professionals to exchange ideas.

Each event will see a leading bar team from the global cocktail scene, alongside additional participants from London’s best bars, invited to take part in a private workshop in The Langham’s state-of-the-art cookery school, Sauce by The Langham.

Given a selected topic and ingredients, the teams will experiment and create together, documenting the process to share the session’s outcomes and learnings with the wider bar community on their digital platforms. The following day, a guest shift will take place in Artesian, with a menu showcasing the cocktail creation designed collaboratively between Artesian and the visiting bar, available to guests for one day only.

The first Artesian Atelier will take place on 17 and 18 July, in collaboration with Barcelona’s Paradiso, ranked no. 3 in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021, and with the support of Campari Group UK. The Artesian team led by Giulia Cuccurullo and the Paradiso team led by Giacomo Giannotti will run a workshop on Sunday 17 July, with the input of just a handful of London’s other leading bartenders.

On Monday 18 July, a limited-edition menu will then be presented to the public in Artesian, featuring two cocktails from the latest Paradiso menu, two cocktails from Artesian’s recently launched Duality menu, and one unique creation that will have been developed during the previous day’s workshop.

Giulia Cuccurullo, head bartender at Artesian, said: “Innovation and collaboration are at the heart of everything we do at Artesian, and the Atelier programme is the perfect opportunity to champion and advance these values with our friends from both the London and the international bar scene.

"The creative process will be the subject of the first Artesian Atelier workshop, and there is no bar more suited to exploring this theme with than Paradiso. When working together with inspiring minds from around the world, the opportunities to learn and grow as a community are endless and we cannot wait to see what the outcomes of the Artesian Atelier programme will be.”

Further Artesian Atelier sessions and global bar participants will be revealed in the coming months.

The Paradiso guest night at Artesian will take place on 18 July from 7pm, showcasing two of the latest creations from the famed Barcelona bar, Volcano Negroni and Sea Heart, and two cocktails from Artesian’s new Duality menu, alongside their collaborative signature creation.









