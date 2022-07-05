Subscriber login Close [x]
    Pascor

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  05 July, 2022

    PASCOR

    221 Kensington High St, London W8 6SG

    pascor.co.uk

    Pascor, a new Levantine restaurant in Kensington, is the latest concept from Tomer Amedi, former head chef and co-founder at The Palomar. The eatery will serve up playful cocktails, wines by the glass and small plates, with a menu that puts the magic of over-fire cooking – from smoky flavours to seared textures – at the heart of every dish.

    Pascor, meaning ‘to indulge’ in Latin, is the first west London bar and restaurant from Jerusalem-born Amedi. The menu will showcase his modern interpretation of Levantine flavours, paying homage to classic combinations with a dynamic, London-influenced twist.

    The cocktail menu includes the likes of Avi Bitter Lemon, Ouzo Palomari and the White Turkish, a twist on the classic White Russian. Wines have been curated by Amedi with a focus on the Levant and will rotate through different suppliers and regions, beginning with Lebanon and Israel.




