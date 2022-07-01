German Riesling NFTs to support The Drinks Trust

By Andrew Catchpole

Wines of Germany has taken a leap into the metaverse with the launch of 31 Riesling-themed NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).

The limited edition NFTs compliment what the generic describes as its “digital forward” 31 Days of Riesling, which runs this July in partnership with Harpers.

Going for the very reasonable price of $15, the full proceeds from each virtual artwork will be donated to The Drinks Trust, to help people in the trade in need.

Each purchaser will also be entered into a prize draw, with the overall winner receiving a case of six Rieslings, and all entrants receiving one bottle.

“German Riesling has a place on every wine list and wine rack, so why not a place in the Metaverse, too?” said Nicky Forrest, UK director, Wines of Germany.

Over 130 indies and on-trade outlets have signed up to this year’s 31 Days of German Riesling campaign, with a wide array of activities planned, including physical and virtual events and tastings.

Wine presenter Tom Surgey, who has been appointed Riesling Ambassador for this year, will also be hosting sessions for selected participants.

Back in the virtual world, the NFT release will also be complimented this year by a new ‘consumer hub’ that Wines of Germany has developed, allowing consumers to search online for participating retailers, wine bar, restaurants and related 31 Day events.

With 31 Days of German Riesling now in its 11th year, Forrest added: “We’ve been thrilled to see how the campaign has grown as the UK has re-discovered German Riesling.”

To purchase one of the 31 German Riesling NFTs and support The Drinks Trust, click here.







