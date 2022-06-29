Southern Italy’s largest winery receives B-Corp certification

By James Lawrence

Feudi di San Gregorio in southern Italy has been awarded B-Corp status this month – a testament to the brand's success in adopting more sustainable farming and business practices.

According to a representative from Feudi di San Gregorio, “the company has developed a number of projects in recent years.” These include the implementation of increasingly low-impact farming methods – developed in partnership with national and international research centres – the adoption of increasingly sustainable packaging components, the exclusive use of energy from renewable sources and the investment in social projects.

“B-Corp certification is just one of the steps of a pathway undertaken long ago by Feudi di San Gregorio and is part of an investment plan worth around 25 million euros implemented over the last five years,” the representative said.

The award of B-Corp certification follows a series of milestone steps undertaken by the company, including its transformation into a Benefit Corporation in May 2021 and becoming a founding member of Co2alizione Italia, an initiative of a small group of leading companies that have decided to commit to carbon neutrality.

The certification covers the entire Tenute Capaldo Group: the winery in Irpinia, the two organic estates – Campo alle Comete in Bolgheri and Basilisco in Vulture – and the two Marennà brand restaurants (in the winery itself and at Capodichino airport).

Antonio Capaldo, president of Feudi di San Gregorio, commented: “Achieving B Corp certification is a great encouragement to continue working in different directions, whilst respecting our suppliers and customers, our daily work and the economic and social objectives of the company”

He added: “In the coming years, we will aim to further consolidate our Group, by creating an ever-stronger interdependence with our suppliers and customers. In particular, we will present a new initiative in support of the San Gennaro Foundation, work on energy recovery from all processing waste, and make the vegetable garden of our restaurant Marennà a major attraction for families.”

The B Corp movement started over 15 years ago, created to steer best practices across the industry.

Today there are over 5,000 certified B-Corp worldwide across all industries, while over 200,000 companies adhere to the central precepts of the scheme, with B Corp wineries now numbering in the hundreds.









