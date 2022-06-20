Hermitage launches charity wine auction

By James Bayley

The prestigious Rhône Valley wine appellation Hermitage has launched its online wine auction, which will be open for bidding until Tuesday 21 June, at 4pm via the fine wine auction marketplace Bid For Wine.



The lots available to bid on have been donated by Hermitage winemakers with special vintages in mind, offering something truly unique for UK wine lovers.

The Centre Médical de La Teppe in France and The Epilepsy Society in the UK are the two charities which have been chosen for charity wine auction, with all proceeds from the auction to be donated equally between the two.

Hermitage will also be bringing its wines to London in person and hosting their ‘Legendary Hermitage’ event at the Four Seasons Hotel, London, at Ten Trinity Square on Monday 20 June.

The event will be hosted by several of the Hermitage winemakers themselves and will welcome the UK wine trade and press, with a tasting of prestigious cuvées available on the UK market and a gastronomic dinner curated by award-winning chef, Anne-Sophie Pic. A Rhône Valley native herself, having grown up in the region and continuing to run the Maison Pic establishment in Rhone’s Valence as well as award-winning restaurants across the globe, Pic is the most decorated female chef in the world, with eight Michelin stars to her name.

Michel Chapoutier, president of the Hermitage appellation, said: “Our Legendary Hermitage event is an opportunity to share our wines with the UK wine trade, and along with our online charity wine auction, we are also helping out some charities which are important to our winemakers. We can’t wait to meet everyone and allow them to taste some exciting wines, some of which they won’t have tasted before.”





The lots available at the auction:

Lot 1 – Maison Les Alexandrins 2020, White - 6 bottles

Lot 2 – Christelle Betton, Arpège 2004-2011-2019, White (3 bottles)

Lot 3 – Maison M.Chapoutier, Vin de Paille 1999, Magnum

Lot 4 – Maison M.Chapoutier, Pavillon 2007, Red, Magnum

Lot 5 – Maison M.Chapoutier, De l’Orée 2007, White, Mathusalem

Lot 6 – Maison Jean-Louis Chave, Red 2015, Jeroboam

Lot 7 – Delas Frères, Domaine des Tourettes 2015, White, Jeroboam

Lot 8 – Ferraton Père & Fils - 6 bottles

Les Miaux 1998, White (2 bottles)

Les Dionnières 2001, Red (2 bottles)

Le Méal 2001, Red (2 bottles)

Lot 9- Ferraton Père & Fils - 6 bottles

Les Miaux 1998, White (2 bottles)

Les Dionnières 2001, Red (2 bottles)

Le Méal 2001, Red (2 bottles)

Lot 10 - Maison Guigal - 6 bottles

Ex-Voto 2012, Red (3 bottles)

Ex-Voto 2012, White (3 bottles)

Lot 11 - Maison Paul Jaboulet Aîné, La Chapelle 2006, Red, Jeroboam

Lot 12 - Maison Paul Jaboulet Aîné, La Chapelle 1982-1985-2009-2012-2015-2016, Red (6 bottles)

Lot 13 – Domaine des Martinelles – 6 magnums

Domaine des Martinelles 2013, Red, Magnum (2 magnums)

Domaine des Martinelles 2015, Red, Magnum (2 magnums)

Domaine des Martinelles 2020, White, Magnum (2 magnums)

Lot 14 – Gabriel Meffre, Laurus 2015, Red – 3 bottles

Lot 15 – Domaine Marc Sorrel, Le Gréal 2018, Red - 3 bottles

Lot 16 – Cave de Tain, Gambert de Loche 2015, Red, Jeroboam

Lot 17 – Maison Tardieu-Laurent 2006, White – 6 bottles

Lot 18 – Maison Tardieu-Laurent 2005, Red – 6 bottles

Lot 19 – Les Vins de Vienne, La Bachole 2010, White – 2 bottles

Lot 20 – Les Vins de Vienne, Les Chirats de Saint-Christophe 2009, Red – 2 bottles











