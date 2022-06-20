Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hermitage launches charity wine auction

By James Bayley
Published:  20 June, 2022

The prestigious Rhône Valley wine appellation Hermitage has launched its online wine auction, which will be open for bidding until Tuesday 21 June, at 4pm via the fine wine auction marketplace Bid For Wine

The lots available to bid on have been donated by Hermitage winemakers with special vintages in mind, offering something truly unique for UK wine lovers. 

The Centre Médical de La Teppe in France and The Epilepsy Society in the UK are the two charities which have been chosen for charity wine auction, with all proceeds from the auction to be donated equally between the two. 

Hermitage will also be bringing its wines to London in person and hosting their ‘Legendary Hermitage’ event at the Four Seasons Hotel, London, at Ten Trinity Square on Monday 20 June. 

The event will be hosted by several of the Hermitage winemakers themselves and will welcome the UK wine trade and press, with a tasting of prestigious cuvées available on the UK market and a gastronomic dinner curated by award-winning chef, Anne-Sophie Pic. A Rhône Valley native herself, having grown up in the region and continuing to run the Maison Pic establishment in Rhone’s Valence as well as award-winning restaurants across the globe, Pic is the most decorated female chef in the world, with eight Michelin stars to her name. 

Michel Chapoutier, president of the Hermitage appellation, said: “Our Legendary Hermitage event is an opportunity to share our wines with the UK wine trade, and along with our online charity wine auction, we are also helping out some charities which are important to our winemakers. We can’t wait to meet everyone and allow them to taste some exciting wines, some of which they won’t have tasted before.

The lots available at the auction: 

  • Lot 1 – Maison Les Alexandrins 2020, White - 6 bottles
  • Lot 2 – Christelle Betton, Arpège 2004-2011-2019, White (3 bottles)
  • Lot 3 – Maison M.Chapoutier, Vin de Paille 1999, Magnum
  • Lot 4 – Maison M.Chapoutier, Pavillon 2007, Red, Magnum
  • Lot 5 – Maison M.Chapoutier, De l’Orée 2007, White, Mathusalem
  • Lot 6 – Maison Jean-Louis Chave, Red 2015, Jeroboam
  • Lot 7 – Delas Frères, Domaine des Tourettes 2015, White, Jeroboam
  • Lot 8 – Ferraton Père & Fils - 6 bottles
    Les Miaux 1998, White (2 bottles)
    Les Dionnières 2001, Red (2 bottles)

Le Méal 2001, Red (2 bottles)

  • Lot 9- Ferraton Père & Fils - 6 bottles
    Les Miaux 1998, White (2 bottles)
    Les Dionnières 2001, Red (2 bottles)

Le Méal 2001, Red (2 bottles)

  • Lot 10 - Maison Guigal - 6 bottles
    Ex-Voto 2012, Red (3 bottles)
    Ex-Voto 2012, White (3 bottles)
  • Lot 11 - Maison Paul Jaboulet Aîné, La Chapelle 2006, Red, Jeroboam
  • Lot 12 - Maison Paul Jaboulet Aîné, La Chapelle 1982-1985-2009-2012-2015-2016, Red (6 bottles)
  • Lot 13 – Domaine des Martinelles – 6 magnums
    Domaine des Martinelles 2013, Red, Magnum (2 magnums)

Domaine des Martinelles 2015, Red, Magnum (2 magnums)

Domaine des Martinelles 2020, White, Magnum (2 magnums)

  • Lot 14 – Gabriel Meffre, Laurus 2015, Red – 3 bottles
  • Lot 15 – Domaine Marc Sorrel, Le Gréal 2018, Red - 3 bottles
  • Lot 16 – Cave de Tain, Gambert de Loche 2015, Red, Jeroboam
  • Lot 17 – Maison Tardieu-Laurent 2006, White – 6 bottles
  • Lot 18 – Maison Tardieu-Laurent 2005, Red – 6 bottles
  • Lot 19 – Les Vins de Vienne, La Bachole 2010, White – 2 bottles
  • Lot 20 – Les Vins de Vienne, Les Chirats de Saint-Christophe 2009, Red – 2 bottles





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Harpers' 30 Under 30 winners announced

French give green light for global Cheni...

Bancroft Wines appoints John Hutton as c...

Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2022

Gonzalez Byass tasting returns ahead of...

Sussex PDO approved ahead of English Win...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Maisons Marques et Domaines: Regional Sales Manager

...

Vineyards of Hampshire: Chair

...

Compagnie Medocaine: UK & Ireland Sales Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95