Octavian launches customer portal, MyCellar

By James Bayley

Octavian, the expert wine storage facility based in Wiltshire, is launching a new customer portal with a fully integrated exchange for its private customers.

Following a successful test phase and soft launch, with 10% of customers using the exchange and £1m worth of sales, MyCellar Portal will be rolled out to Octavian Vaults customers - the company’s private clients - and a select number of merchants who store their wines at Octavian.

The platform allows users to track the value of their portfolios, gives data on drinking windows and provides an exchange facility with other Octavian customers to buy and sell wines.

Another key feature of the portal is that each case shows the date it enters Octavian’s care – even through another customer account - allowing the potential purchasers to have complete visibility of the case’s storage history.

Furthermore, Octavian’s Cellars keep conditions at 75% - 85% humidity and 13-14 degrees - the perfect levels to maintain the condition of the wine. Offering a high level of 24/7 security and fire safety, all the wines are insured to the highest known levels in the industry.

MD Vincent O’Brien said: “At Octavian we take the utmost care of the wines that have been entrusted to us to store. We believe this adds to the appeal for investors and collectors who know that the wines will have been stored in the best possible conditions, which gives them peace of mind when buying and helps maintain and increase the value of their wines.

“As the secondary market continues to grow, we believe sharing such history will give reassurance to buyers in a market where often the history is unknown – why not remove the element of risk with a case you know has been stored perfectly for a proven time?”

Customers can add wines they wish to buy to a watchlist and receive an alert once they become available for sale. If they have a wine in their inventory which has been added to a Watchlist, they will receive an email alert giving them the option to offer it for sale.









