Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Octavian launches customer portal, MyCellar

By James Bayley
Published:  16 June, 2022

Octavian, the expert wine storage facility based in Wiltshire, is launching a new customer portal with a fully integrated exchange for its private customers. 

Following a successful test phase and soft launch, with 10% of customers using the exchange and £1m worth of sales, MyCellar Portal will be rolled out to Octavian Vaults customers - the company’s private clients - and a select number of merchants who store their wines at Octavian.

The platform allows users to track the value of their portfolios, gives data on drinking windows and provides an exchange facility with other Octavian customers to buy and sell wines.

Another key feature of the portal is that each case shows the date it enters Octavian’s care – even through another customer account - allowing the potential purchasers to have complete visibility of the case’s storage history.

Furthermore, Octavian’s Cellars keep conditions at 75% - 85% humidity and 13-14 degrees - the perfect levels to maintain the condition of the wine. Offering a high level of 24/7 security and fire safety, all the wines are insured to the highest known levels in the industry.

MD Vincent O’Brien said: “At Octavian we take the utmost care of the wines that have been entrusted to us to store. We believe this adds to the appeal for investors and collectors who know that the wines will have been stored in the best possible conditions, which gives them peace of mind when buying and helps maintain and increase the value of their wines.

“As the secondary market continues to grow, we believe sharing such history will give reassurance to buyers in a market where often the history is unknown – why not remove the element of risk with a case you know has been stored perfectly for a proven time?”

Customers can add wines they wish to buy to a watchlist and receive an alert once they become available for sale. If they have a wine in their inventory which has been added to a Watchlist, they will receive an email alert giving them the option to offer it for sale.




 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2022

Harpers' 30 Under 30 winners announced

London Wine Fair bounces back following...

Treasury bags new format extension as co...

Bancroft Wines appoints John Hutton as c...

Third month of double-digit inflation hi...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Maisons Marques et Domaines: Regional Sales Manager

...

Vineyards of Hampshire: Chair

...

Compagnie Medocaine: UK & Ireland Sales Account Manager

...

Liberty Wines: Director of Operations

...

Theatre of Wine: Branch Manager - Tufnell Park

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95