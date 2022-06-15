Gonzalez Byass tasting returns ahead of leadership succession

By James Bayley

After a two-and-a-half-year break due to Covid, the Gonzalez Byass UK portfolio tasting returned yesterday at the Savoy Place, overlooking the Thames.

Highlights from Jerez included the newly released 1975 vintage sherry and the latest Tio Pepe en Rama, while a masterclass session on innovation in Jerez by Silvia Flores, winemaker daughter of master blender Antonio Flores, was well-attended by trade figures.

A second masterclass by Christian Seely from Quinta do Noval guided guests through the producer's outstanding table wines from the Douro and offered a preview of the 2020 vintage port.

Many winemakers were in attendance to present their wines, and June marks the release of some exciting vintages: the 2021 range from Zind Humbrecht in Alsace, along with the highly coveted new release of the 2021 Achleiten Gruner Veltliner and Riesling from Domane Wachau, plus two new prestige cuvees from Champagne Deutz.

Closer to home, the Gonzalez Byass family of Spanish ‘Singular Estate’ wines from single vineyard locations all over Spain epitomise a sense of place and individuality and sit alongside better-known brands from classic DOs.

Sustainability was also a recurring theme in the portfolio with a range of organic, sustainable wines from Veramonte and Neyen in Chile, produced from 100% organic vineyards.

In addition, the new Beronia winery in Rioja is the first winery in the world to be awarded Gold status by LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). Visitors were able to tour the winery via a Virtual Reality experience.

As well as wine, the Gonzalez Byass Sprits range was on show, including the newest release Nomad Reserve whisky, together with London No.1 and MOM gins, and brandy and vermouths from Jerez.

Meanwhile, some top-level changes to the management team at GB have been made. Jorge A Grosse will end his term as CEO in December this year, as agreed mutually in 2016 when he committed to lead two consecutive strategic plans.

His replacement is César Sánchez Moral, currently CEO of Rioja label Barón de Ley. Moral is due to start at the beginning of 2023.

“During his 16 years at González Byass, Grosse has led the strategic alliances and globalisation of the company, which currently comprises 14 wineries in Spain, Chile and Mexico, three distilleries, as well as its distribution set-ups in Spain, the UK, the USA and Mexico,” a representative from the group said.

“The González Byass Board would like to thank him for the excellent work he has done over the last 16 years and wishes him all the best in his future.







