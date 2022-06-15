Sussex PDO approved ahead of English Wine Week

By Andrew Catchpole

The march of English sparkling wine continued this week with the formal approval of a Sussex PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) by DEFRA minister Victoria Prentis.

The announcement comes just ahead of English Wine Week, which runs 18-26 June, and represents a further step towards greater classification and regulation of the growing GB wine industry.

Trade body Wine GB, which represents winemakers and growers, has recently completed a review of existing PDO and PGI regulations for English and Welsh wines, with a resulting consultation document for the industry soon to be released to offer producers a say in the shaping of their collective future.

The feedback from that document will then be presented to DEFRA by Wine GB, to help shape future regulations on the industry.

On the Sussex PDO, Wine GB CEO Simon Thorpe said: “The approval of a PDO for wines grown and made in Sussex comes at an important time for English and Welsh wines.

“There has never been more interest in, and demand for our wines, and the reputation they have gained in both domestic and international markets is based on high-quality viticulture and winemaking excellence.”

More information on GB Wine and English Wine Week can be found here.







