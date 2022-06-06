EPI acquires iconic Chianti Classico estate, Isole e Olena

By James Bayley

Following the acquisition of Biondi-Santi in Montalcino in 2017, EPI is strengthening its presence in Italy with the addition of a leading Tuscan estate.

EPI, the independent family group owned and managed by Christofer Descours, has announced the acquisition of the Isole e Olena estate, one of the historic estates in the Chianti Classico region, from Paolo De Marchi and his family.

Founded in 1956 by the De Marchi family, Isole e Olena is located in San Donato in Poggio and is part of the select group of wineries that led in the 1970s and 80s to the recognition of Chianti Classico as a high-quality wine-producing region.

Commenting on the acquisition, Christofer Descours, president of EPI Group, said, “I am delighted that the renowned Isole e Olena estate is joining us. We deeply respect Paolo De Marchi’s unique vision, operational excellence, and constant perseverance in producing the estate’s highly refined and authentic wines.

“We intend to pursue Paolo De Marchi’s work, putting our passion for excellence and our experience on international markets at the service of the unique wines of Isole & Olena.”

Paolo De Marchi, president and winemaker at Isole e Olena, added: “After having devoted a large part of my life to Isole e Olena, I am pleased to see my estate now in the hands of a group that shares the values to which I am personally very attached: the transmission of know-how, the enhancement of terroirs, and the quest for excellence.

“I look forward to actively contributing to this exciting new chapter for Isole e Olena and ensuring a gradual and seamless transition. This transaction does not involve my old family property in Lessona (Alto Piemonte) run by my son Luca who will benefit from my higher support and experience.”







