'Act for Change' Symposium Programme revealed

By James Bayley

As part of Bordeaux Wine Week, Vinexposium will be organising the Symposium ‘Act for Change’ on 20 and 21 June at the Cité du Vin. The series of debates will aim to understand, discuss and decipher the industry’s future and reflect upon sustainable solutions.

The two days also fit within a bigger picture, examining the role and uptake by the wine and spirits industry of the wide-ranging agenda set by the United Nations and COP 26.

On 20 and 21 June, experts and industry members worldwide will gather to understand and take on board the significant changes and their impact on the production, consumption and distribution of wines and spirits in 2030.

Monday 20 June

The first day of the symposium will focus on deciphering major changes and will emphasise the three key aspects that will continue to play a vital role in the industry over the coming years.

9:30 am: Fine wines: what is the future?

After the keynote address by Christophe Navarre, chairman of the Vinexposium board, the Act for Change symposium will start with a discussion between Olivier Bernard of Domaine de Chevalier, former chairman of the UGCB, and Xavier Rousset MS, restaurateur and founder of TRADE, on the future of fine wines.

11:00 am: Changing consumer patterns: which organoleptic profiles will appeal to consumers in 2030?

Will the aroma and flavour profile of wines and spirits change by 2030? Which endorsements and environmental certifications will consumers demand at production level? This first-panel discussion – moderated by Jane Anson, founder of janeanson.com – will examine this multi-faceted issue through the lens of the 2030 consumer, with the noteworthy participation of Cathy Van Zyl MW, associate editor of Platter’s South African wine guide.

2:30 pm: Changing consumer patterns: which packaging will appeal to consumers by 2030?

How does sustainability impact the choice of wine and spirits packaging? With a panel of experts, including Damien Barton Sartorius from Château Langoa Barton and partner of Borough Wines, Lucy Britner, editor-in-chief of Harpers' sister title Drinks Retailing, will focus on the many innovations mapping out a more environmentally-friendly future for wines and spirits.

4:00 pm: Climate change and wine-growing: what are the consequences?

Winegrowers are on the front line of climate change. A plethora of specialist resources and consultants have emerged in recent years, but what are the priorities, and how can we help growers identify them and anticipate the future? This impactful theme, moderated by consultant and author Rupert Joy, will be discussed with a panel of stakeholders involved in research and noteworthy initiatives in the industry across the globe. Speakers will include Nathalie Ollat, a PhD in agronomic sciences, a research engineer at INRAE and director of the Ecophysiology and Functional Genomics of Grapevines research department.

5:45 pm: Digitalisation and wine & spirits

Digitalisation is everywhere. It is increasingly playing a part in day-to-day vineyard management, such as weather forecasts and irrigation. This seminal interview conducted by Robert Joseph will spotlight Cyril Grira, Industry Director Retail at Google France.





Tuesday 21 June

Drawing on the conclusions of the previous day, the second day of the Symposium 'Act for Change' will address the role of innovation in the transformation of vineyard and winery practices and the revolution in the distribution of wines and spirits in tomorrow’s world.

9:00 am: Geopolitics and wine & spirits

The world is regularly subjected to upheavals that directly impact production overheads (price of inputs, glass, transportation…) and sales (customs duty, market closure…). How can they be tackled? Christophe Navarre, chairman of the Vinexposium board, will welcome Thomas Gomart, director of the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), to shed light on these issues.

10:15 am: Production and agro-ecology: what innovations can we expect in the future?

Which responsible changes should be incorporated into tomorrow’s viticulture? How can we help producers identify good practices, and what role should the authorities play? This panel discussion, led by journalist Tamlyn Currin, will bring together a comprehensive panel of producers from several French and international wine regions, including Katie Jackson, vice-president of sustainability at Jackson Family Wines, and technological and digital innovation experts and political figures.

2:30 pm: E-commerce or ultra-local: which factors will influence the wine and spirits business in 2030?

Globalisation, e-commerce, the rise in prices and decarbonisation of the supply chain, price transparency on the Internet, a plethora of information for the consumer... How can and should producers and marketers reinvent themselves to adapt to and benefit from current trends? This panel discussion, moderated by Drinks Business editor-in-chief Patrick Schmitt, will round off the Symposium with a panel specialising in wine and spirits distribution and communications with tomorrow’s consumers, including Fabrice Bernard, president of Millesima.

4:30 pm: The future of wine and spirits in 2030

Christophe Navarre, chairman of the Vinexposium board, will discuss thoughts about the future the industry must build in the light of ongoing changes and future developments, based on experience, in an interview with Robert Joseph.

This event confirms Vinexposium’s commitment to the industry and aims to provide practical solutions to the industry's short- and medium-term developments in vineyard practices and sales techniques.







