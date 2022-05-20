Subscriber login Close [x]
Harpers and D-Vine to co-host LWF Discovery Zone

By James Bayley
Published:  20 May, 2022

The London Wine Fair has added D-Vine, the hi-tech by-the-glass dispensing system, to its Discovery Zone lineup, joining Harpers as a partner to the programme, where several panels will look at new wine technology and other innovations and issues in the industry.

D-Vine will launch its innovative product at the show with on-stand demonstrations and daily masterclass sessions – all of which begin with a blind tasting in the Discovery Zone Theatre. 

The product is 100% French-made and is already used across 800 venues worldwide. 

The D-Vine Pro is said to reduce wastage and service time, relieving pressure on the sommelier team at busy times, potentially increasing profitability in wine-by-the-glass, which accounts for 56% of restaurant-based wine orders, according to French-based catering distributor France Boissons. 

The Discovery Zone will host five sessions each day of the show, with content covering pertinent topics for anyone working within the drinks industry, such as sustainability, optimising social media, the future of drinks retailing and Harpers 30 Under 30 awards.

Tuesday 7 June

• 11.30am: Meeting the challenges of the net-zero journey

UK drinks businesses, including signatories of the Harpers Sustainability Charter, share insights from their progression towards a carbon-free future.

• 12.30pm: Aeration and temperature: The importance of wine service conditions with D-Vine

• 1.30pm: The future of drinks retailing

Drinks Retailing’s panel discussion asks the big question – what role will technology play in the drinks shops of the future? What will these shops look like?

• 3pm: 30 Under 30’s Future Leaders Symposium

Judges and winners of Harpers’ 30 Under 30 list unite to pinpoint the key challenges and opportunities for the younger generation in a post-Covid-world, where work and collaboration on ideas are rapidly evolving.

Wednesday 8 June

• 12pm Living examples of No & Low in the on-trade with Club Soda

• 3.30pm: Wine selection: How to make a good wine list? How does the D-Vine transform a list quality and excitement with zero risk and wastage?

Thursday 9 June

• 11.30am: The power of social media for drinks retailers and brands

Drinks Retailing in conversation with Tom Harvey, co-founder YesMore drinks marketing agency.

• 12.30pm: Wine conservation with D-Vine

• 1.30pm: Sizing up the on-trade in a post-pandemic, post-Brexit world

Harpers looks at how the hospitality landscape has changed and what this means for the drinks offer.

• 3pm: Drinks Retailing’s guide to English whisky



 

