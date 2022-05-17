Subscriber login Close [x]
The Big G Trade Sessions returns in June

By James Bayley
Published:  17 May, 2022

Wines of Germany is thrilled to be bringing back a live event, The Big G Trade Sessions, to help visitors get the most out of German wines.

Open to everybody in the trade, guests will be made up of retailers, importers, sommeliers and the media. 

Through a day of masterclasses, panel discussions, networking opportunities plus the chance to taste ‘Germany’s Winning Wines’ for 2022, The Big G will help the trade dive deeper into German wines.

The event will take place on 22 June, when participants will be able to pick from tutored tastings and panel discussions.

Click here to register. Discover more information about our four quality focused sessions below.

10:00 - 11:00 Making a List  

A practical, on-trade focused session, breaking down how to curate a high-quality German wine list and looking at what this can do for your business.

12:00 - 13:00 Riesling 101 

Back to basics! Get to know one of Germany’s star grape varieties and how it fits into the world of wine.

14:00 - 15:00 The Big GG 

Hosted by the VDP, this is an in-depth session, exploring Grosses Gewächs, top single vineyard sites, soils and sense of place. 

15:30 - 16:30 The Riesling Vanguard

An exciting panel discussion to close the day, hosted by Andrew Catchpole, editor at Harpers Wine & Spirit, with three of Germany’s leading producers.



 

