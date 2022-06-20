Subscriber login Close [x]
Registrations still open for The Big G

By James Bayley
Published:  20 June, 2022

The Big G Trade Sessions are still going ahead as planned despite national train strikes causing travel disruptions on days adjacent to the event.

Taking place on Wednesday, 22 June, 10am-5pm, attendees are encouraged to check their route to The White Space, London, hasn't been affected beforehand.

Hosted by Wines of Germany, guests will be made up of retailers, importers, sommeliers and the media. 

Through a day of masterclasses, panel discussions (including the Harpers Riesling Vanguard session, see below), networking opportunities plus the chance to taste ‘Germany’s Winning Wines’ for 2022, The Big G will help the trade dive deeper into German wines.

Click here to register. Discover more information about our four quality-focused sessions below.

10:00 - 11:00 Making a List  

A practical, on-trade focused session, breaking down how to curate a high-quality German wine list and looking at what this can do for your business.

12:00 - 13:00 Riesling 101 

Back to basics! Get to know one of Germany’s star grape varieties and how it fits into the world of wine.

14:00 - 15:00 The Big GG 

Hosted by the VDP, this is an in-depth session, exploring Grosses Gewächs, top single vineyard sites, soils and sense of place. 

15:30 - 16:30 The Riesling Vanguard

An exciting panel discussion to close the day, hosted by Andrew Catchpole, editor at Harpers Wine & Spirit, with three of Germany’s leading producers – Eva Fricke (Weingut Eva Fricke), Niko Brandner (Griesel & Compagnie) and Stefan Braunewell (Weingut Braunewell) – with each showing a wine. 






Search

