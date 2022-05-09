Boath House heads to Scotland's north coast

By Jo Gilbert

BOATH HOUSE

Auldearn, Nairn IV12 5TE

www.boath-house.com

North of the border, Boath House, from Jonny Gent, Russell Potter and Florence Knight, is to open in the Scottish Highlands. Billed as “a bolt hole in the woods” for artistic types, the venture is the creative offspring of painter and restaurateur Gent, architect Potter (SODA) and chef Knight, the team behind critically acclaimed Sessions Arts Club. Boath House sits near the rural town of Nairn and will feature bedrooms and two restaurants. Gent is the founder of Cabin Studio – a hospitality group built on the ethos of his Highland studio, which makes spaces built on the pillars of art, food, music and supplies.











