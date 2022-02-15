Subscriber login Close [x]
Courvoisier unveils bottle redesign

By James Lawrence
Published:  15 February, 2022

Cognac house Courvoisier has embraced a striking new look for its range of spirits – a sleek, paired-back bottle design that “rediscovers distinctive codes from centuries past that made Courvoisier iconic during the Belle Époque era”.

The newly released packaging, which will debut globally, launches during a crucial moment in the house's development. Chief blender Patrice Pinet, who was appointed in 2009, is planning to step down, while Thibaut Hontanx is due to take his place.

“We are entering a new era for Courvoisier,” said company MD, Jon Potter.

“This is an exciting time for our Maison, as we go back to our roots and embrace what Courvoisier was founded on by Félix Courvoisier. From our home in Jarnac to our portfolio of beautiful, floral Cognacs, our house believes in being welcoming to all.”

Thibaut Hontanx added: “It is a true privilege to continue to make the dream of Maison Courvoisier a reality. As newly appointed caretaker of our exceptional range of Cognacs, I will continue to embrace the Maison’s commitment to community. As each drop of our Cognac is a collective effort, from our vine growers to our distillers, we value our close-knit group of artisans in Jarnac.”

Alongside the bottle rebrand, Courvoisier has partnered with global artist and designer Yinka Ilori who has been appointed as their global Ambassador of Joy, as part of new global partnership.

Ilori, a London-based multidisciplinary artist, is renowned for fusing his subject with his British-Nigerian background to create unique and memorable stories through contemporary design.

“Inspired by Courvoisier’s unique embodiment of the French belief to savour life’s true pleasures, Ilori introduces We Found Joy, a fully immersive series of global events which brings the beauty of summer in Courvoisier’s home of Jarnac, France, to life. It will kick off in New York City on March 3, 2022 and travel to cities worldwide later in the year,” said a representative from Courvoisier.





