Mud House pushes outdoors lifestyles in new global campaign

By Mathew Lyons

Leading NZ wine brand Mud House has launched a new global campaign titled ‘Taste the Adventure’.

The campaign, which is built on the outdoors lifestyles of two Mud House winemakers, Cleighten Cornelius and Krystal Palmer, will include new point-of-sale materials in-store as well as promotional activity through social media channels.

Tom Smith, head of marketing Europe for Accolade Wines, said: “Using our own winemakers as the heroes is a relatable way of bringing this essence of the great outdoors to our audience.

“With a big focus on digital, including social media and disruptive POS, we’ll aim to target consumers at various stages of the shopper journey, raising awareness and increasing opportunities to purchase.

“We have an exciting year ahead and will continue to tap into this Kiwi sense of adventure.”

Mud House was acquired by Australia-based international wine group Accolade Wines towards the end of 2013.

Accolade was bought by the Carlyle Group, a US-based private equity house, in 2018.

The Mud House brand saw 43% year-on-year growth in the UK in the twelve months to 11 July 2020, according to data from Nielsen, making it the fastest growing NZ brand in the market.