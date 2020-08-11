Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Mud House pushes outdoors lifestyles in new global campaign

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  11 August, 2020

Leading NZ wine brand Mud House has launched a new global campaign titled ‘Taste the Adventure’.

The campaign, which is built on the outdoors lifestyles of two Mud House winemakers, Cleighten Cornelius and Krystal Palmer, will include new point-of-sale materials in-store as well as promotional activity through social media channels.

Tom Smith, head of marketing Europe for Accolade Wines, said: “Using our own winemakers as the heroes is a relatable way of bringing this essence of the great outdoors to our audience.

“With a big focus on digital, including social media and disruptive POS, we’ll aim to target consumers at various stages of the shopper journey, raising awareness and increasing opportunities to purchase.

“We have an exciting year ahead and will continue to tap into this Kiwi sense of adventure.”

Mud House was acquired by Australia-based international wine group Accolade Wines towards the end of 2013.

Accolade was bought by the Carlyle Group, a US-based private equity house, in 2018.

The Mud House brand saw 43% year-on-year growth in the UK in the twelve months to 11 July 2020, according to data from Nielsen, making it the fastest growing NZ brand in the market. 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

WineGB: Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

...

Australian Vintage: Category Manager UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Lebanon’s deeply troubled wine sector

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95