Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

De Bortoli affirms commitment to organic winemaking with release of first organic wine

By James Bayley
Published:  12 April, 2022

Australian wine producer, De Bortoli, has released its first Organic Shiraz - the 2020 De Bortoli Organic Shiraz Field Blend. The wine is handcrafted from grapes from the Hemley vineyard in Riverina, New South Wales, and has met the Australian Certified Organic standards.

With a commitment to sustainable winemaking, De Bortoli’s winery and vineyard in Bilbul has received the Sustainable Winegrowing Australia certification, a testament to the family’s desire to leave a positive legacy.

As of 2020, 6.2% of De Bortoli’s Riverina vineyards are organic, which they hope to increase to 10% in 2025. 

The new Organic Shiraz, packaged in lightweight recycled bottles and vegan friendly, will be distributed in the UK by North South Wines. It will be aimed at all channels, priced at £10.49.

Kim Wilson, founder and MD of North South Wines said: “De Bortoli has shown commitment to doing things a better way for nearly 20 years, long before many other businesses were thinking that way. This latest release is a fitting milestone for the winery, marking their first foray into organic viticulture and compliments our growing range of sustainable wines. North South Wines is committed to driving change for good, hence going for BCorp certification, and the growth in our sustainable portfolio is part of that.”

In February, North South Wines became one of the founding signatories of the Harpers Sustainability Charter, which is designed to help galvanise, share and drive best practice throughout the drinks trade.

According to the Soil Association Organic Market Report, in 2021, the UK organic market increased by 5.2%, marking 10 consecutive years of growth. The UK organic market is worth £3.05 billion, the highest ever value and way over the 2021 prediction. Shoppers in the UK spend nearly £60m a week on organic products, with beers, wines and spirits being the fastest-growing category, up 16.9% and accounting for 5% of the total spend on organic food and drink.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Global thirst for Champagne drives stagg...

Arribaes: The New frontier of Iberian fi...

Tim Atkin MW: Rising from the ashes

Armit Wines reveals strong 2021 financia...

Hidden Sea celebrates removing 10 millio...

Strauss & Co launches Africa’s first NFT...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Insight Analyst

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Porte Noire: Business Development & Sales Manager

...

Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95