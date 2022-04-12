De Bortoli affirms commitment to organic winemaking with release of first organic wine

By James Bayley

Australian wine producer, De Bortoli, has released its first Organic Shiraz - the 2020 De Bortoli Organic Shiraz Field Blend. The wine is handcrafted from grapes from the Hemley vineyard in Riverina, New South Wales, and has met the Australian Certified Organic standards.

With a commitment to sustainable winemaking, De Bortoli’s winery and vineyard in Bilbul has received the Sustainable Winegrowing Australia certification, a testament to the family’s desire to leave a positive legacy.

As of 2020, 6.2% of De Bortoli’s Riverina vineyards are organic, which they hope to increase to 10% in 2025.

The new Organic Shiraz, packaged in lightweight recycled bottles and vegan friendly, will be distributed in the UK by North South Wines. It will be aimed at all channels, priced at £10.49.

Kim Wilson, founder and MD of North South Wines said: “De Bortoli has shown commitment to doing things a better way for nearly 20 years, long before many other businesses were thinking that way. This latest release is a fitting milestone for the winery, marking their first foray into organic viticulture and compliments our growing range of sustainable wines. North South Wines is committed to driving change for good, hence going for BCorp certification, and the growth in our sustainable portfolio is part of that.”

In February, North South Wines became one of the founding signatories of the Harpers Sustainability Charter, which is designed to help galvanise, share and drive best practice throughout the drinks trade.

According to the Soil Association Organic Market Report, in 2021, the UK organic market increased by 5.2%, marking 10 consecutive years of growth. The UK organic market is worth £3.05 billion, the highest ever value and way over the 2021 prediction. Shoppers in the UK spend nearly £60m a week on organic products, with beers, wines and spirits being the fastest-growing category, up 16.9% and accounting for 5% of the total spend on organic food and drink.








