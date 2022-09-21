Bodega Argento adds three new organic listings to on-trade portfolio

By James Bayley

Bodega Argento has added a trio of premium organic Argentinian wines to its existing on-trade range with UK distribution partner Bibendum.

The announcement means the Mendoza-based wine brand is moving closer to its 100% organic range pledge.

Argento is already the largest organic producer in Argentina, and the goal is to offer only 100% organic wines to the UK on-trade by 2024.

Such a commitment is characteristic of the Argento brand – an official partner of the Harpers Sustainability Charter.

Santiago Ribisich, GM of Argento’s parent company Grupo Avinea, said: “We have been on an ambitious journey towards full organic certification for all of our estates since 2012. With 322 hectares of our vineyards already certified (and plans to reach 650 hectares in the next five years), we can bring more premium organic and single vineyard wines from Argentina to our customers.

“We are excited to be working in partnership with Bibendum in the UK, the renowned distributor who shares our passion for quality and our commitment to sustainability and best practice.”

The Argento Organic Fairtrade Rosé 2022, the Argento Estate Reserve Organic Fairtrade Malbec 2021 and the Argento Single Block Organic Malbec 2019 have joined Argento’s two existing listings for organic wines with leading distributor Bibendum: the Argento Estate Reserve Organic Fairtrade Cabernet Franc 2021 and the Argento Single Vineyard Altamira Organic Malbec 2020. In total, five out of eight of Argento’s SKUs in the UK on-trade are now organic.

Richard Masterson, buyer for Argentina at Bibendum, added: “Bodega Argento’s strong organic winemaking philosophy and overall commitment to sustainability is coming to life with a range of organic-certified wines from Argentina which deliver on quality and stay true to their Argentinian roots.

“We are delighted to have these new additions to our growing organic portfolio here at Bibendum and look forward to presenting them to our customers. The first listings with key accounts such as The Hippodrome, Sucre, Randall & Aubin, Greene King Group and Moo Soho are already very encouraging.”

The full range of Argento wines is available to the on-trade from Bibendum Wine and to independent wine shops from Walker Wodehouse.







