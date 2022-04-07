González Byass launches 2022 Tío Pepe En Rama

By James Bayley

González Byass has launched the 13th edition of its unfiltered and unclarified fino, Tio Pepe En Rama, in the UK.

Antonio Flores, award-winning master blender at González Byass, chose the wines for Tío Pepe En Rama 2022, pointing out that this year's saca "was clearly influenced by the weather during the growing season. A very mild and extremely dry winter meant that the flor was very active during the colder months."

Flor is the covering of yeast that protects Sherry wines from oxidation and gives them their distinctive character, which is embodied in the intensity and freshness of Tio Pepe En Rama. The annual spring selection is made when the flor is at its thickest, imbuing this unfiltered and unfined wine with a wonderful salinity and bloom.

Commenting on this year's En Rama, Flores said, "We selected ninety-six barrels that are a distinct example of Jerez's two areas and the origins and ageing of the wine. These butts also represent the uniqueness and excellence of each 'saca'. Every year is different; each butt is its own unique ecosystem – the clearest representation of the miracle of life. Untamed, unfiltered, 'en rama'."

It's been over a decade since Tio Pepe tested its unfined and unfiltered fino on the UK market, subsequently helping to put value back into a category that has suffered long-term decline.

Sherry lovers will be familiar with the style: a seasonal bottling of fino drawn off the cask when the flor is at its thickest and bottled immediately for maximum intensity.

It made an instant splash when it was released in 2009 to coincide with González Byass's 175th anniversary and help establish en rama or "raw" styles outside of Spain.

Bottled on 23 March 2022, the latest Fino is available in magnum, 75cl and 37.5cl formats from stockists including The Wine Society, Lea & Sandeman, Ocado, Tanners, Saxtys Wines, Grape & Grind, Bar 44, Savage Selection. RRP (75cl): £16.50.







