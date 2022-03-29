Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Glass bottles to be excluded from DRS in England and Northern Ireland

By James Bayley
Published:  29 March, 2022

DEFRA has announced today that they will not include glass bottles in the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) for England and Northern Ireland.

As part of DEFRA’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for Packaging consultation summary, the department said some responses raised concerns over glass, in particular, the way glass is collected in reverse vending machines, “possibly being crushed and mixed, ultimately resulting in poorer quality glass than is collected currently through kerbside recycling”.

Respondents also noted the complexity of equipment, increased emissions and handling costs required to make glass a part of the scheme.

  • READ MORE: Accolade backs Scotland’s DRS

Miles Beale, chief executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, said: “We are pleased that Defra has listened to industry concerns about the inclusion of glass and has announced that glass containers will not be part of any future DRS scheme in England or Northern Ireland. From the outset, the WSTA has argued – often as a lone voice - that the best way to increase glass recycling rates is to improve kerbside collection, rather than introduce a completely new regime.”

James Calder, SIBA chief executive, said: “The news today that glass will be excluded from England and Northern Ireland’s deposit return scheme (DRS) systems should be cautiously welcomed as it signals that glass, as a material, is unworkable within the proposed system and government has recognised this. 

“But the UK’s independent brewers will now have to engage with three separate DRS models - one in Scotland, one in Wales and one in England and NI. This level of complexity and red tape is a further burden on an already heavily-regulated brewing industry, and comes as breweries are recovering from the pandemic and dealing with huge inflationary rises.”

He added: “This announcement will also threaten the ability of consumers to choose and enjoy beer from breweries around the country, because in many parts of the UK and NI, the cost of supplying independent beer will be prohibitive for small breweries."



 

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Soapbox: Rum colonisation has to stop

Co-op becomes first supermarket to sell...

Calls to review ‘punishing’ tax regime a...

Depleted yields create ‘tension’ followi...

Inaugural California List launched in Lo...

Hallgarten tasting return signals ‘portf...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Porte Noire: Business Development & Sales Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: On Trade National Accounts Executive

...

Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK, Europe and Americas

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95