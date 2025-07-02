Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Analysis & Insights

The intriguing potential of indie loyalty schemes

By James Lawrence
Published:  02 July, 2025

“You don’t earn loyalty in a day. You earn loyalty day by day,” counselled US marketing guru and author Jeffrey Gitomer. Yet despite the clear advantages, customer loyalty schemes – ubiquitous across many retail sectors – remain an underused resource among UK independents. The question is, why?

Access to this article is restricted.

You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.

Subscribe

Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.


Already a subscriber?

Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Study shows Gen Z no longer leading mode...

EPR fees announced as joint statement la...

Jancis Robinson MW welcomed as patron of...

Bonhams announces charity collaboration...

Sales of Lidl’s own label Pimm’s alterna...

Symington expands oenotourism reach with...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95