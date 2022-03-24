Georgia tasting to crown fast growth in UK

By Andrew Catchpole

Wines of Georgia has confirmed dates for its 2022 press tastings against a backdrop of booming sales in the UK.

The events, which will open doors on 28 April at London’s China Exchange and then 11 May at The Castlefield Rooms in Manchester, are aimed at “on-trade and indie buyers and regional merchants curious about Georgian wines”, according to tasting organiser Swirl Wine Group.

On the tasting days, tasters will find both importer-manned tables for wines established in the UK market, plus an ‘Unsigned Talent’ free pour zone for those wines seeking representation.

At both events, there will be the opportunity to join Georgian wine expert Sarah Abbott MW for a masterclass on contemporary Georgian wines at 10.30am (Manchester) and 11am (London), also highlighting native grapes.

Interest in Georgia has been growing for some time, with imports to the UK rising by 72% from 2020 to 2021, with the market now being the fastest growing new export territory for the wines and earlier this year the National Wine Agency of Georgia confirmed an expanded promotional campaign for Britain.

Many Georgian producers will doubtless be redoubling their efforts to boost sales in the UK, with sales to Ukraine – its second-biggest export market after Russia – evaporating overnight due to the latter's unprovoked war on its Slavic neighbour.

For more information on the Wines of Georgia tastings and to register, click here.









