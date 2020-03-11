Washington State reaffirms commitment to UK

By Andrew Catchpole

Despite a wave of cancelled trade events elsewhere, Washington State went ahead with its London tasting yesterday, with the message that the UK remains at the heart of its export focus.

At an event in the halls of St Pancras, capped by an evening karaoke party that saw the likes of Joe Wadsack and Jamie Goode belting out numbers, president and CEO of Washington State Wine Commission, Steve Warner, said, “the show must go on”.

“The UK has been the single international market that we’ve had the longest relationship with, and now 80% of resources are invested from our broader European investment scheme,” said Warner.

“It’s most important that we understand and appreciate the importance of the UK market, particularly as a media market – its essentially the gatekeeper to the world of wine, in Europe and the world.”

UK bound exports of wines from Washington State have risen 37% in the past five years, according to the Washington State Wine Commission, increasing from $1.4m in 2015 to $1.9m in 2019.

With the majority of Washington wineries producing 5,000 cases or less annually, Warner cited a strong collegiate approach as one of “the four strategic pillars” for an industry that has worked hard to build and maintain a collective identity.

“We are less than 1% of wine in the world, so we need to work together, to really try and feed that collegiate fire,” he added.

The London event was however affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with winemakers absent due to self-imposed travel restrictions, and further European exposure at both Prowein and a planned Moscow tasting event cancelled.

Having carved out a reputation globally for its Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet blends, Washington winemakers are increasingly swinging the focus onto Syrah, with other Rhone and Mediterranean varieties, including whites, in its wake – part of the state’s ‘unsung heroes’ focus.

Warner said that he was encouraged by a shift in UK consumer buying habits, with “movement in the UK to embrace prices above grocery price points”, playing to the higher priced, but relatively good value wines of Washington.

With something of a storm party spirit, those who remained for the evening were left with the enduring sound of Warner and Goode crooning the lyrics to Sweet Caroline.