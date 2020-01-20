UK imports of Washington State wine jump 37%

By Lisa Riley

UK bound exports of wines from Washington State has jumped 37% in the past five years, according to new data from the Washington State Wine Commission.

Released today, the data showed exports from Washington State increased from $1.4m in 2015 to $1.9m in 2019.

The body said the hike in exports to the UK had been driven by key Washington State Wine brands, such as Chateau Ste, Michelle, Charles Smith Wines, Hedges and K Vintners, dedicating more focus to the UK market - a key target for Washington State wine exports.

Emerging wineries such as Two Vintners, Reynvaan and Powers had also played a role in increasing the presence of Washington with UK importers, it added.

“We are thrilled to see the results of our concerted efforts to target one of our key priority export markets. There are so many stories to tell in Washington with the people, the grapes, the landscapes; these are the unsung heroes of American wine, which has been a great fit for the dynamic wine trade we have discovered in the UK,” said Steve Warner, president of the Washington State Wine Commission.

“From seeing Two Vintners at 67 Pall Mall or Chateau Ste Michelle’s continued growth in the off-trade, we are proud to see Washington’s development in the UK over the past five years.”

The announcement comes as wineries in Washington State prepare to land in London for their Unsung Heroes tasting on 10th March 2020.

“As our wineries head to Europe in March we look forward to stopping off in London to share our new wines with the market and see where the next five years will take Washington in the UK,” said Warner.

In November, Harpers exclusively revealed Washington State has edged closer to its aim of adding six new AVAs to its current roster of 14 as the Pacific North West producer continues on its fast growth trajectory.



