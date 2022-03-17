Roketsu makes London debut

By James Bayley

12 New Quebec St, London W1H 7RF

roketsu.co.uk

Authentic Japanese kaiseki restaurant Roketsu has launched its debut site in London with celebrated chef Daisuke Hayashi at the helm. Hayashi is one of the

only masters of the kaiseki tradition globally and the first to bring this spectacular and lesser-known form of Japanese dining to London. Kaiseki dining, originally a traditional meal served to Buddhist monks at tea ceremonies, is a 10-course set menu centred around dashi (Japanese stock) and is guided by the flavours of seasonal ingredients. Aiming to offer one of the most exclusive dining experiences across London, the restaurant comprises just 10 seats at the counter with a maximum of 16 diners per night. More than 70 sakes are available by the bottle and over 20 by the glass.













