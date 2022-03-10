Circumstance Distillery Announces Carbon Neutral Certification

By James Bayley

Circumstance Distillery and the sister distillery, Psychopomp Microdistillery, has achieved Carbon Neutral status.

Looking to do their part to work towards stopping climate change actively, Circumstance Distillery worked with Carbon Neutral Britain in 2021, with the ambition of measuring and reducing the total emissions of their business. They then offset the unavoidable emissions to become the first Carbon Neutral distillery in the Southwest of England.

Circumstance Distillery & Psychopomp Microdistillery co-owner Liam Hirt said: “We are delighted to have achieved Carbon Neutral status. In the UK, businesses account for over 85% of total Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions - making corporate action the number one priority in helping stop climate change. We have always had a clear sustainability strategy, and we have been working towards carbon neutrality from the outset. This certification is a huge achievement for us and a major step towards our sustainable business goals.”

James Poynter, director of Carbon Neutral Britain, added: “We are delighted to partner with Circumstance Distillery and Psychopomp Micro distillery to help identify and offset their environmental impact for 2021 and beyond.”

The Agency Standards measured and calculated the total Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions produced directly and indirectly from Psychopomp and Circumstance’s activities. As a producer of specialist distilled spirits using 30L copper pots stills, organic grains and long fermentations, water usage from the distillation process was identified as the primary source of emissions. Total carbon footprint measured in tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) was also calculated, and the report is also available on their websites.

In addition to achieving Carbon Neutral status, Hirt and the distillery team are on a sustainability mission. They have already implemented several environmentally-friendly changes across both distilleries, including using 100% recycled glass bottles, creating a gin refill station at Psychopomp Microdistillery and gin refill cans for nationwide delivery. They have also committed to recycling all botanical waste through GENco to produce biofuel.

The news comes as more and more companies in the industry look to achieve carbon-neutral status, for instance, the Bourgogne Wine Board intends to finalise a strategic plan by the end of the first half of 2022, with a strong emphasis on reducing carbon emissions in the supply chain.

