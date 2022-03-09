Subscriber login Close [x]
Harpers confirms its first Sustainability Champion partners

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  09 March, 2022

Following the February unveiling of its Sustainability Charter, Harpers is delighted to welcome North South Wines and Enotria & Coe, who have come on board as our first partnering Sustainability Champions. 

As such, these leading UK importers and distributors will each be headlining one of our inaugural Sustainability events, kickstarting a programme to be rolled out through this year and beyond, complemented by our biannual Sustainability Reports (the first to be published with our April issue). 

The Charter, backed by the above activity, forms part of a broader sustainability campaign, seeking to help galvanise action in the UK drinks trade while providing a platform to share progress and best practice on behalf of those involved.

Our founding signatories, including The Wine Society, D&D Group restaurants and Sustainable Wine Solutions, have been joined by more than 20 further signatories, representing almost every facet of the UK trade. These range from the likes of Amps Wine Merchants to importer Alliance Wines, online retailer Virgin Wines to specialist supplier Vintage Roots, sparkling winemaker Ridgeview Estate to Denomination design agency, and distiller The Cornish Spirits Drink Company.

A full list of signatories with their sustainable achievements and goals will soon be accessible on the Harpers dedicated Sustainability Charter website, to be launched in early April.

Harpers Sustainability Charter is aimed at UK-based* drinks-related trades and sectors, championing those that are demonstrably advancing sustainable best practices across their businesses, thus helping advance the wider trade in meeting globally pressing sustainability goals. 

This will be backed by regular coverage via Harpers Wine & Spirit, including our dedicated Sustainability Reports, webinars and round tables, helping advance the visibility and communication of the sustainable credentials of signatories to other partners in business across the supply chain, to the benefit of all. 

* Businesses with a UK HQ or dedicated UK office



 

