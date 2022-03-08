Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Indigo Wine explores the Alpine hills with new additions

By James Bayley
Published:  08 March, 2022

Brixton-based distributors Indigo Wine has made some exciting discoveries in the Alpine hills.

Ben Henshaw, director at Indigo Wine, journeyed to the Rhône-Alpes and Savoie, in search of vibrant, terroir wines. 

He met winemaker Jérémy Bricka in the Trieves mountains, who is making wines from rare and local varieties, such as Verdesse, Persan, Estraire de l’Aduï and Douce Noire.

Alpine wines benefit from a combination of bright sunshine and cool temperatures, which offer a taut freshness: vibrant, linear whites and refreshing, spicy reds with moderate alcohol. The region is also home to a host of native grapes.

The new Bricka wines on the Indigo portfolio include Douce Noire, the same grape as Bonarda and Étraire de la Dui, an old, rare grape variety. 

Another 'Rhone Ranger' Clement Bärtschi is on the Indigo March list with the Chardonnay Sous Les Rochers.

"My whites are inspired by the older style Ramonet, the fresh modern style of Roulot, and I like the oxidative styles from the Jura", said Bärtschi.

Lastly, Paul Gadenne, a young talent based in Chignin, contributes to the final new offering from the Alpine hills with La Debaroule, made with local Savoie grape Jacquère, a refined and long refined offering wine, full of pear, red apple, quince with surprising nutty complexity.

Elsewhere, Indigo Wine and online wine retailer The Sourcing Table recently partnered with top Burgundy producer Mischief and Mayhem, and the Observer political cartoonist Chris Riddell OBE, to launch a wine to benefit the charity Hospitality Action.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Beefed up buying power clinches Gérard B...

C&C signs exclusive partnership with Moë...

Morrisons among UK retailers to boycott...

Holly Ninnes to head up wine division at...

Berry Bros. & Rudd launches its first po...

Concha y Toro celebrates B Corp status w...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Management Accountant

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95