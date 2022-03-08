Indigo Wine explores the Alpine hills with new additions

By James Bayley

Brixton-based distributors Indigo Wine has made some exciting discoveries in the Alpine hills.

Ben Henshaw, director at Indigo Wine, journeyed to the Rhône-Alpes and Savoie, in search of vibrant, terroir wines.

He met winemaker Jérémy Bricka in the Trieves mountains, who is making wines from rare and local varieties, such as Verdesse, Persan, Estraire de l’Aduï and Douce Noire.

Alpine wines benefit from a combination of bright sunshine and cool temperatures, which offer a taut freshness: vibrant, linear whites and refreshing, spicy reds with moderate alcohol. The region is also home to a host of native grapes.

The new Bricka wines on the Indigo portfolio include Douce Noire, the same grape as Bonarda and Étraire de la Dui, an old, rare grape variety.

Another 'Rhone Ranger' Clement Bärtschi is on the Indigo March list with the Chardonnay Sous Les Rochers.

"My whites are inspired by the older style Ramonet, the fresh modern style of Roulot, and I like the oxidative styles from the Jura", said Bärtschi.

Lastly, Paul Gadenne, a young talent based in Chignin, contributes to the final new offering from the Alpine hills with La Debaroule, made with local Savoie grape Jacquère, a refined and long refined offering wine, full of pear, red apple, quince with surprising nutty complexity.



Elsewhere, Indigo Wine and online wine retailer The Sourcing Table recently partnered with top Burgundy producer Mischief and Mayhem, and the Observer political cartoonist Chris Riddell OBE, to launch a wine to benefit the charity Hospitality Action.



